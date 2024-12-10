WHAT TO EXPECT: Warm weather ahead of a cold front this week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tuesday will be partly sunny and pleasantly warm. Highs in the low 80s.

Tonight, will be mild, with lows 65-70 under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Wednesday will be warmer and windy as a cold front approach. Ahead if it, there will be a line of showers and storms moving south throughout the afternoon. It will be strongest along the northern Treasure coast, then breaking up as it moves south. There may be a few thunderstorms with gusty winds as the line moves from north to south ahead of the cold front.

The front will clear the area in the evening and skies will clear. A gusty NNW wind will bring down some chilly air and temps will drop a good 30 degrees, into the mid 50s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will start off chilly, with temps in the 40s/50s and a windchill from gusty NNW winds. The afternoon will be mostly sunny, windy and cool with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Not as cool Friday morning as winds swing onshore and help moderate the temps back to near normal, in the upper 70s.

We hit 80 by the weekend but stay pretty windy so boating and beach-goers beware of rough seas and rip currents.

