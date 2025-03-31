WHAT TO EXPECT: Warm and muggy

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A cold front stalls to our north so we stay warm and muggy to start the work week. Highs in the mid 80s but it will feel warmer with the humidity. Not as windy either. Another round of showers and storms expected this afternoon, while not quite as strong as Sunday's storms, there still could be couple potent ones.

Tonight storms will be ending, with muggy lows in the low 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will continue to be warm and muggy, but with less rain around and more sunshine. Highs in the mid 80s.

The wind will pick up some Thursday and Friday which will increase rip current threat at the beaches and deteriorate boating conditions. Highs will stay in the low-mid 80s and maybe a bit less humid.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

