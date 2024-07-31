WHAT TO EXPECT: Triple digit heat is back, storm chances drop

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hot Wednesday across South Florida and the Treasure Coast. It has to do with lower rain chances allowing for more heating throughout the day.

Although pop-up storms cannot be ruled out, the coverage of storms is less compared to the past couple of days. The drier air is associated with a piece of Saharan Dust sweeping across the Sunshine State.

Less storms mean more sun and daytime heating, so temperatures will quickly rise to the lower 90s Wednesday afternoon while the heat index soars to the triple digits.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for Palm Beach County where heat indices are forecast to range between 105 and 110 degrees.

This is a friendly reminder to stay hydrated whenever working outdoors to prevent heat-related illnesses.

Another hot day for Thursday with highs getting closer to the mid-90s and even lower storm chances.

Then storm chances creep up starting on Friday but more so during the weekend with afternoon highs near 90.