WHAT TO EXPECT: Tracking a cold front

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Today will be mostly cloudy as a cold front passes by. Rain chances aren't all that high but there could be a few showers around. Highs will push into the low-mid 70s.

Tonight partly cloudy with lows cooler, in the 50s.

Wednesday we clear out some with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s and a little breezy.

Wednesday night lows will dip into the low/mid 50s.

Rain chances go up a bit Thursday as some moisture returns. It'll also be on the chilly side with highs in the 60s to near 70.

By Friday we will clear out some and highs will start to warm up a bit, into the low 70s and by the weekend a southerly flow will push temps back up to near 80 degrees. The next cold front will move through Sunday night which will increase clouds and rain chances Sunday.

