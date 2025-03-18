WHAT TO EXPECT: Sunny and cool

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Alerts: Small Craft Advisory, high risk for rip currents

Sunny, dry weather all week, with some ups and downs in the temperatures as another cold front will move through at the end of the work week.

Tuesday we will see plenty of sunshine, breezy with below average temps in the mid 70s.

Tuesday night will continue to be on the cooler side, but a bit warmer than Monday night. Lows in the mid-upper 50s.

Wednesday looks beautiful with sunny skies and seasonable highs in the upper 70s to near 80. The wind will calm down also.

Much warmer Thursday, in the mid 80s as yet another front approaches. This front won't bring much rain though. The front moves through Thursday night/Friday morning and it will drop temps once again into the mid 70s during the day, and 40s/50s at night and also crank up the wind again.

After that we will warm back up to near 80 by the end of the weekend and the wind will calm down.

