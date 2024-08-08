WHAT TO EXPECT: Summer Heat Continues!

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla — The summer heat continues here in South Florida! Once again, another heat advisory is in effect for today. Daytime highs will climb into the lower and into the middle 90s as southwest winds dominate. But with the humidity it will easily feel like 105 or higher. We will have a few scattered showers and storms around during the afternoon hours. Roughly a 40% chance of rain. The storms will move from west to east. So keep those umbrellas with you. Over the next several days temperatures remain on the hot side. Lower to the middle 90s. Rain chances anywhere from 40% to 50%. This weekend, not much change. Highs lower 90s with a few scattered afternoon thunderstorms around.

