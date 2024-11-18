WHAT TO EXPECT: When we'll be feeling the 50s!

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Expect clouds to hang around some on Monday with mild temperatures in the low 80s and a light breeze out of the east.

Tuesday will continue to have some clouds around. Highs a bit warmer in the low to mid 80s. A slight chance for a couple passing showers.

Wednesday, moisture from what was Tropical Storm Sara will combine with an approaching cold front and rain chances will go up. Highs will be in the mid 80s and humidity will go up.

A strong cold front sweeps through Thursday morning, bringing chilly temperatures to South Florida with lows dropping into the 50s and highs only in the 70s. This cooler than average weather will last through the entire weekend.

In the tropics, Sara has officially dissipated. Its remnants will emerge into the Gulf of Mexico on Monday, but upper-level winds are not favorable for tropical reintensification.

The remnant moisture will get pulled up into the cold front and will bring the chance for heavier/tropical downpours in the Panhandle, as well as north and west Florida. It will not have a big impact on our area.