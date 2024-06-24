WHAT TO EXPECT: Storm chances on the rise this week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We'll be kicking off the work week with high temperatures in the mid and upper 80s Monday afternoon.

Expect scattered showers starting in the late morning, and we'll keep a close eye on the radar through the early evening.

Expect more showers than storms, as the severe weather potential is very low.

WPTV

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

The rest of the work week will feature temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s and quite humid.

There is the threat of scattered showers and thunderstorms each afternoon. We have a fairly unsettled pattern into the following weekend.

"Your storm chances likely returning tomorrow afternoon. That classic late afternoon thunderstorm activity and clearing up by evening," WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Frances Peyton said.

As for the tropics, we have one area of interest in the Gulf of Mexico. This low pressure system will not bring any rain to Florida. It has a minimal chance of any tropical development and looks to bring rainfall to parts of southern Texas in the coming days.