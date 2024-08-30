Watch Now
WHAT TO EXPECT: Soggy pattern will continue into Labor Weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The stormy weather pattern will continue on Friday with passing showers and storms. A few storms are expected to move onshore during the morning then scattered storms during the afternoon. As the strong easterly flow continues, the rain will track from east to west across our areas.

Friday's high temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Moisture does not go away for the weekend since another surge of it will move into our area thanks to a developing low pressure system. It will keep rain chances on the higher levels for much of the Sunshine State. Highs this weekend in the upper 80s and low 90s with very humid conditions.

Labor Day Monday we will be dodging a few storms as well. Even though the stormy pattern continues through the entire long weekend, it will not be a washout. Just be prepared with your rain gear every day.

Stay tuned to WPTV First Alert meteorologists for the latest and remember to keep the rain gear handy the next few days.

