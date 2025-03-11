WHAT TO EXPECT: Small Craft advisory near shore waters, Gale Warning offshore waters

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Windy and cooler today, plenty of sunshine.

Sunny, windy and cool Tuesday with highs in the low-mid 70s. Wind NW 20-25mph.

Tuesday night will be clear and chilly as the wind drops off. Lows in the 40s on the Treasure Coast to the mid 50s for the Palm Beaches.

Wednesday looks fantastic. After a chilly start, temperatures will moderate into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Not as windy either.

Thursday and Friday will continue warming but stay really pleasant, with highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s and comfortable humidity. Friday may have a few clouds around and a very isolated shower.

Over the weekend temperatures will be warm and more humid. highs topping out in the mid 80s. Continued quiet with mostly sunny skies. The wind will pick up a bit out of the southeast which will increase seas and rip currents at the beach.

