WHAT TO EXPECT: Rain moving out

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tracking a low pressure system now moving away from the state, taking with it the heavy rains some areas received overnight.

In it's wake, we will see some clearing skies, but can't rule out a stray shower still popping up this afternoon. Temps will warm into the mid 70s.

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast Morning of Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2025

Tonight mainly clear skies and a little cooler with lows in the mid 50 on the Treasure Coast, to low 60s for the Palm Beaches.

Wednesday will be mostly-partly sunny with highs in the mid-upper 70s and comfortable humidity.

Thursday will be warmer, with highs pushing 80. Some sunshine and possibly an isolated shower is possible.

Friday, a weak front will move south in the morning, leaving the day mostly sunny and slightly cooler with highs in the mid 70s, and lows in the 50s to low 60s.

Over the weekend temps will be seasonably mild, in the upper 70s with mostly to partly sunny skies. An isolated shower is possible but rain chances stay on the lower side.

