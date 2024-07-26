WHAT TO EXPECT: Rain chances increase this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A hot and humid end to the work week in South Florida.

Once again, a lot of dry air is sitting on top of us. As a result, not much rainfall on your Friday.

We'll see a couple of spotty morning showers along the coast. Then during the afternoon, if something does fire up, it will be closer to the lake and over toward the Gulf coast.

However, any storm that does form could produce some heavy downpours.

This weekend, tropical moisture starts to rebuild. As a result, rain chances will be increasing.

We'll have a better chance of seeing widespread showers and storms as we head toward Sunday and into early next week.

A weak front will settle into the northern part of the state, and that will help more moisture increase in our area.

So with the daytime heating and the afternoon sea breezes, we will see a better chance of showers and storms toward the tail end of the weekend and into early next week.

Flooding could be an issue. We have a marginal risk of seeing flash flooding for those days.

Otherwise, highs remain in the low 90s.