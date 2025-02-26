Watch Now
WHAT TO EXPECT: Pleasant temperatures today; will we expect rain?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Wednesday will be mostly partly sunny with highs in the mid-upper 70s and comfortable humidity. Clouds will be on the increase throughout the day and there's a slight chance for a few light showers or sprinkles to move onshore through the evening.

Tonight, an isolated shower, Temps in the low-mid 60s.

Thursday will be warmer, with highs pushing 80. Some sunshine and possibly a few isolated showers are possible.

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast Morning of Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025

Thursday night a weak cold front will push south late night/early morning hours. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Friday, is mostly sunny and slightly cooler/less humid with highs in the mid-upper 70s.

Over the weekend temps will be seasonably mild, in the upper 70s with mostly to partly sunny skies. An isolated shower is possible Saturday then drying out Sunday as a reinforcing shot of dry air moves in.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

