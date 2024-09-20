WHAT TO EXPECT: Not as stormy

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Today, high pressure will start to build across the southeast. And this will start to shift the winds.

We'll have more of a Northeast to East flow starting later today. This is going to help to keep most of the active weather well inland and away from the coast.

Plus drier air will be filtering on in, and as a result rain chances will be dropping as we head into the next several days.

Today we'll still have a 50% chance of showers and storms. But most of the active weather will be marching from east to west. So most of the storms this afternoon will be west of 441.

However, a Coastal Flood Advisory continues today. Minor flooding possible during the high tide cycle.

As we head into the weekend drier air continues to filter on in.

With an onshore wind, we could have a shower along the coast during the morning hours with any thunderstorm building well west of the turnpike as we head into the afternoon hours.

Rain chances are considerably lower since the air is drier. Around 30%.

Sunday is the first day of fall!

Next week we're generally on the dry side as well.

But by the end of the week we will be watching the Gulf of Mexico for the potential of a tropical cyclone.

