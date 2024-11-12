Watch Now
WHAT TO EXPECT: Hot today but cooler weather on the way

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Today expect mostly sunny skies and warm temps reaching into the middle 80s with a light onshore breeze.

Tonight lows in the mid 70s with a few showers possible as a weak cold front pushes south.

Wednesday the wind will pick back up behind the front, temps fall slightly as well as the humidity. Highs in the low 80s. The wind will be gusty out of the northeast to east northeast 20-25mph. A passing shower is possible in the morning.

Wednesday night will be pleasant with mainly clear skies, breezy with lows in the low 70s.

Thursday will feature lots of sunshine, a lighter wind and highs in the low 80s.

Friday will be similar, maybe a bit warmer as the next cold front approaches. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

A stronger cold front will push through Friday night, making for an outstanding weekend of cooler, less humid temps, and a nice breeze with plenty of sunshine.

