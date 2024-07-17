WHAT TO EXPECT: Hot and mainly dry, for now

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Wednesday is going to be another steamy day here at home with high temperatures in the lower 90s. Heat indices are in the triple digits. There is plenty of dry air around today, so rain will be limited.

Could see a few isolated inland storms. Otherwise, we are partly cloudy and mainly dry.

Tropical moisture slowly makes a comeback. Rain chances increase each day a little bit. But with and on shore wind, the pattern is the same. Storms will start near 441 and then move inland.

This will be the pattern into the weekend too.

Later Sunday and into early next week, a tropical wave will approach the area. This will increase our rain chances even more and kick up the winds too!

