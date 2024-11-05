What to expect for your Election Day forecast

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Very windy election day with increasing rain chances.

Currents alerts: Wind advisory PBC, Gale warning PBC, Small Craft Advisory TC, High Surf Advisory and high risk for rip currents for the entire coast.

Increasing clouds and showers for Tuesday with a chance for some thunderstorms later today. Highs will be in the mid 80s, and it will feel muggier.

Tonight a few showers possible with lows in the upper 70s.

Wednesday mostly cloudy with scattered showers and the possibility for a few thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid 80s but with the higher humidity it will feel like the low 90s. Staying very windy with gusty onshore winds 30-40mph.

Thursday will continue to be windy with scattered showers and thunderstorms as the tropical airmass remains over us. Highs in the mid 80s. There will be some drying in the evening hours.

Friday will see drier weather and more sunshine. Highs in the mid 80s. The wind will finally back off some but still remain on the breezy side. A few showers and still possible but rain chances will be dropping.

Over the weekend we get a brief break on Saturday with mostly sunny skies, isolated rainfall and not as windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday, we bring back some rain and wind as another tropical disturbance heads toward south Florida.

