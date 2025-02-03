Watch Now
WHAT TO EXPECT: Dense fog advisory

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EST MONDAY(8am inland PBC) ...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will have the potential to make driving

conditions hazardous and travel delays are likely.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

