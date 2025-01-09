WHAT TO EXPECT: Cold weather advisory

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Temps are starting out quite chilly, in the upper 30s to mid 40s with a little bit of a wind chill also making it feel colder. There is a cold weather advisory that goes until 9am. The afternoon will remain on the chilly side, with highs only making it into the upper 50s to mid 60s. Skies will be mostly sunny and breezy throughout the day.

Cool but not as cold Thursday night. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Warming up on Friday afternoon as winds swing around to the southeast. Highs will be in the low-mid 70s with a few clouds around, increasing throughout the afternoon. Saturday will be even warmer, near 80 ahead of the next cold front. Rain chances will increase Saturday afternoon, evening and night as the next front moves through. Clearing out and turning cooler again on Sunday. Highs in the 60s to low 70s and lows in the in the 40s and 50s.

Next week, another shot of cool air coming mid week will keep temps below average.

