WHAT TO EXPECT: Chilly temperatures settle into South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A cold northerly flow will stick around for a few days keeping South Florida in chilly below-average temperatures for the first half of the week.

Monday expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. A breezy northerly wind will add an additional windchill effect that will make it feel cooler in the shade.

Monday night will be clear and cold with lows in the 40s for the treasure coast to near 50 for the Palm Beaches. There will be a bit of a windchill too as winds will stay breezy overnight.

Tuesday will be a little cooler with highs in the 60s area-wide under mostly sunny skies. It'll still be a bit breezy.

Wednesday morning will continue to be cold with lows in the 40s to near 50, then we will warm up into the low/mid 70s in the afternoon. The wind will turn onshore and that may blow in a few clouds from time to time.

By Thursday and Friday we are back to seasonal norms, which is the upper 70s. Mostly sunny skies will prevail with very little rainfall if any at all. Humidity levels stay on the dry side most of the week but do go up a bit toward the end of the week.

