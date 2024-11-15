WHAT TO EXPECT: A nice cooldown coming for the weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Friday will be a bit warmer ahead of a stronger cold front that is scheduled to move through in the afternoon/evening.

Clouds will be on the increase and there's just a slight chance for a few showers with it. Highs in the mid 80s and a bit more humid.

Over the weekend the weather looks fantastic! Highs will be cooler but still mild, near 80 with much lower humidity and a nice breeze blowing. Mornings will be cool, with Lows will dipping into the 60s area-wide.

Nice weather continues through Tuesday next week with ample sunshine as temps warm up to near average and comfortable humidity. Just a gradual warm up expected, back into the low/mid 80s by mid week.

By Wednesday moisture from Sara will combine with an approaching cold front and rain chances will go up. The strong cold front sweeps through Thursday, Bringing chilly temps into south Florida with lows dropping into the 50s and highs only in the 70s.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

