Wet Windy Wednesday, And Even Colder Temps Later This Week

WPTV
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Cold, wet, windy... active winter weather pattern continues for our areas this Wednesday. So grab the raincoats and warm jackets!

Wind speeds will be picking up. A northerly breeze near 20 mph is expected through Wednesday. A wind advisory is in effect starting tonight.

High temperatures remain in the middle to upper 60s on Wednesday with clouds. The low pressure system will keep rain chances for Thursday too.

Thursday will start with scattered showers and the chance for some clearing and drier weather by Thursday evening. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Friday we start to see a drier trend. Few showers can't be ruled out in the morning, but the skies turn more partly cloudy by the afternoon.

This weekend will be lovely! Partly cloudy skies and warmer in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

