WEEKEND DOWNPOURS: When will be the best time to be outside

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — High pressure is building in the Atlantic. This will change our pattern as we for the next few days.

With an east wind in place, it won't be as hot as last week.

This type of set up will bring us some showers along the coast during the morning, with afternoon storms moving inland later in the day.

This weekend though, could be damp at times. A weak tropical wave will approach and bring with it extra moisture. So the rain could be locally heavy. But again, starting along the coast and then moving west.

See keep those umbrellas close! Highs will be in the upper 80's to around 90°.

The tropical moisture pushes into the Gulf to start the new week. So rain chances will be lower.

The Tropics remain storm free.

