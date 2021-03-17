World Meteorological Organization retires Greek alphabet for hurricane names

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — At their annual meeting, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) retired four Hurricane names, due to the death and destruction they caused.

The names, Dorian, Laura, Eta, and Ioata will be replaced with Dexter and Leah.

The WMO also has decided to discontinue using the Greek alphabet because it was confusing with multiple names sounding very similar, like Eta, Theta, and Zeta, and not being able to replace the retired names. Instead, they came up with a supplemental list that will be used if we spill over again.

The six rotating lists will continue for the regular season.

