What should you do if you find a 'cold-stunned' iguana? What experts say

As a cold front moves through Florida, residents are experiencing an unusual sight: frozen iguanas.

The cold-blooded reptiles, which rely on external heat sources to regulate their body temperature, are falling into a hibernation-like state, leaving many people wondering what to do when they encounter a frozen iguana.

While it may be instinctive for some to rush in and warm them up, experts say it's best to resist that urge. According to Joe Gonzalez from the Iguana Police, relocating or interfering with an iguana during these cold snaps can lead to more problems than solutions.

"If you capture an iguana in your own yard and don’t move it anywhere else, that's fine," Joe explains. "But if you relocate it, you're essentially taking your problem and dumping it somewhere else. This can have legal consequences, including fines."

Florida law classifies iguanas as a non-native species, and relocating or releasing them is considered illegal. As experts explain, moving a frozen iguana or attempting to warm it up could interfere with its natural recovery process.

Not only does this impact the iguana’s health, but it could also lead to unwanted legal trouble for well-meaning citizens.

In fact, interfering with an iguana’s natural behavior could result in fines, as the state considers it a violation to move or relocate the animals. It’s a rule designed to help control the iguana population, which has become problematic in certain areas due to the species' rapid growth.

So, what should you do if you come across a frozen iguana in your yard? The key advice from wildlife experts is simple: leave it alone.

Iguanas are resilient creatures, and once the temperatures warm up, they’ll usually thaw out and resume their normal activity. While it might be alarming to see these reptiles immobile, it’s important to remember that this is a natural part of their behavior during cold weather.

In Florida, iguanas are classified as "exotic unprotected wildlife," meaning property owners are allowed to humanely remove them if they are on private property.

If you cannot leave the iguana alone, you can trap and euthanize it, but this must be done in a humane manner in accordance with Florida law.

If you're unsure how to handle the situation, it’s best to contact a licensed wildlife control professional who can assist with removal or humane euthanasia.

Always ensure that any actions taken are in compliance with state and local regulations to avoid legal issues and ensure the process is carried out ethically.