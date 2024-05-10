Watch Now
WeatherWeather News

Actions

Possible tornado tears through Tallahassee, causing damage, leaving thousands without electricity

Tallahassee public schools closed; classes canceled at FSU, FAMU, TCC
A tornado-warned storm hit the All Saints neighborhood of Tallahassee Friday morning. Video shows how powerful the storm was and what the aftermath looks like.
Posted at 10:22 AM, May 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-10 10:55:05-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Severe thunderstorms and a possible tornado tore through Tallahassee on Friday morning, downing trees and street signs, damaging buildings and leaving thousands without power.

All public schools in Tallahassee were closed, and classes at Florida State University, Florida A&M University and Tallahassee Community College were canceled as a result.

According to a city utilities outage map, more than 68,000 customers were without electricity as of 10 a.m.

  • Tallahassee Utilities Power Outage Map
Tallahassee Utilities Power Outage Map

Pictures and videos shared on social media showed damage to Florida State's baseball stadium and circus tent.

A crane appeared to have collapsed on top of a construction project in the College Town area.

crane collapses on top of construction project in College Town
A crane appears to have collapsed on top of this construction project in the College Town area, May 10, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla.

Businesses along the popular Railroad Square corridor also had significant damage.

There was visible damage to the outfield fence at Dick Howser Stadium, where the Seminoles play baseball. The team is at Pittsburgh for this weekend's series.

A car in a residential neighborhood could be seen partially lifted off the ground from the powerful winds.

Powerful wind tossed this car off Lipona Road and Jackson Bluff Road in Tallahassee
Powerful wind tossed this car near Lipona Road and Jackson Bluff Road, May 10, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said he's directed the Florida Division of Emergency Management to work with area officials to "do everything possible to return life to normalcy for our residents as quickly as possible."

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Small windchop next week

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019