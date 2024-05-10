Possible tornado tears through Tallahassee, causing damage, leaving thousands without electricity

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Severe thunderstorms and a possible tornado tore through Tallahassee on Friday morning, downing trees and street signs, damaging buildings and leaving thousands without power.

All public schools in Tallahassee were closed, and classes at Florida State University, Florida A&M University and Tallahassee Community College were canceled as a result.

According to a city utilities outage map, more than 68,000 customers were without electricity as of 10 a.m.

Pictures and videos shared on social media showed damage to Florida State's baseball stadium and circus tent.

The Tallahassee morning storm wreaked havoc on the Florida State University "Flying High" Circus tent. It’s no longer standing. pic.twitter.com/r7VN8v8SdH — Douglas Soule (@DouglasSoule) May 10, 2024

A crane appeared to have collapsed on top of a construction project in the College Town area.

WTXL A crane appears to have collapsed on top of this construction project in the College Town area, May 10, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla.

Businesses along the popular Railroad Square corridor also had significant damage.

There was visible damage to the outfield fence at Dick Howser Stadium, where the Seminoles play baseball. The team is at Pittsburgh for this weekend's series.

A car in a residential neighborhood could be seen partially lifted off the ground from the powerful winds.

WTXL Powerful wind tossed this car near Lipona Road and Jackson Bluff Road, May 10, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said he's directed the Florida Division of Emergency Management to work with area officials to "do everything possible to return life to normalcy for our residents as quickly as possible."