Meet the WPTV Weather Spotter who turns photography into a mission to protect South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Whether it's a dramatic lightning strike, a colorful sunrise or storm clouds rolling over the Atlantic, chances are Ed Mullen has his camera ready.

Mullen has been a member of WPTV's Weather Spotter program since its inception, helping provide viewers with real-time weather photos while combining two of his greatest passions: photography and the outdoors.

"I'm part of the founding class of the Weather Spotter program," Mullen said. "I saw it on TV, and the next day I made an application."

His contributions have become a familiar sight during WPTV weather coverage, showcasing everything from calm beach mornings to South Florida's most intense storms.

"These are pictures that I already take anyway," Mullen said. "I always liked photography, and combined with the weather, I just try to depict what the viewers would like to see."

For Mullen, however, photography serves a purpose beyond documenting the forecast.

After retiring last year, he has devoted much of his time to volunteering and educating others about protecting wildlife and the environment.

"I believe in giving back," Mullen said. "My goal is to protect the wildlife and Mother Ocean."

Through his photography and storytelling, Mullen hopes to inspire others to appreciate and preserve South Florida's natural beauty.

"I talk to people from all over the world that are totally unaware of the threat to wildlife," he said. "I made it my point through photography and storytelling to make it my mission."

WPTV's Weather Spotter program relies on community members like Mullen to share weather conditions happening where they live, helping meteorologists provide viewers with a more complete picture of what's happening across South Florida.

Interested in becoming a Weather Spotter? You can sign up through the Weather Spotter section on WPTV.com and help share important weather information from your community.

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