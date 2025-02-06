Florida farmers say growing season delivering 'excellent yield and excellent quality' to your dinner table

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — As South Florida welcomes a warmer and drier February, local farmers are closely monitoring conditions to ensure a successful growing season continues.

At Pioneer Growers Collective in Belle Glade, John Hundley, a third-generation Florida farmer from Hundley Farms, shared insights on how the region's agriculture industry is preparing for the challenging weather ahead.

WATCH BELOW: WPTV speaks to Florida farmers on how weather impacts their harvest

How Florida farmers are handling drier than normal weather

Hundley explained that the crops prefer drier conditions rather than wet conditions. The farmers recycle water and rely on rainwater collected during the summer, but prolonged dry spells can become a costly challenge.

"If we don't get a lot of rain for about 50 to 60 days, it becomes much more of a concern," Hundley said. "We end up spending more money on pumps and irrigation."

Despite a cooler-than-average January, South Florida is currently experiencing abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions. The persistent dryness is a concern, as water management is a critical factor in maintaining healthy crops.

"If La Niña brings us warmer and drier conditions, we can deal with it," Hundley noted. "Water costs growers in Palm Beach County more than any other weather phenomenon."

Even with the challenges of last year's inconsistent cool and wet weather, this season has been different.

"This year, it has been very, very consistent with excellent yield and excellent quality, so our customers are getting exactly what they want," Hundley said.

One of the biggest challenges during hot weather is maintaining the quality of fresh produce. At the Pioneer Growers distribution facility in Belle Glade, hydro cooling systems are essential for keeping vegetables at the right temperature before they reach store shelves.

When bringing in vegetables, there is a hydrocooler that takes out all the ambient heat. The hydrocoolers are tunnels with 32- to 33-degree water rushing down to cool the crops.

In a sustainable approach, the water used in the cooling process is recycled and later utilized in the fields, ensuring nothing goes to waste.

Hundley emphasized the importance of preparation.

"You have to be prepared. We deal with the elements," Hundley said. "We don't grow this in a greenhouse. This is high-production agriculture at its highest level. While we can't control everything. We try to control the things we can."

With six to seven months remaining in the growing season, farmers in Palm Beach County are hoping for adequate rainfall to sustain their crops.

As South Florida continues to experience shifts in weather patterns, local farmers remain resilient, adapting to the challenges of nature to keep their operations thriving.