Watch Now
WeatherWeather News

Actions

Flooding causes problems for drivers in Boca Raton

Flooding was a concern for drivers along roads in Boca Raton because of the steady rainfall. One man said it took 1 1/2 hours to drive from Fort Lauderdale.
Bryan Johnston says his commute from Fort Lauderdale to Boca Raton took about 1 hour and 30 minutes due to the storm. Nov. 15, 2023
Posted at 11:41 PM, Nov 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-16 00:53:54-05

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Rain, which lasted more than six hours on Wednesday night, was especially heavy in southern Palm Beach County, including Boca Raton.

The rain created pockets of flooding in certain areas less than 100 feet wide and covered roads.

Bryan Johnston, who commutes from Boca Raton to Fort Lauderdale, said his commute took much longer due to the storm. He said the most frustrating part was trying to avoid bad drivers.

“It took me an hour and half to get home from Fort Lauderdale,” Johnston said. “Wipers going as fast they could go, holding onto the wheel trying to get home waiting for this to pass though.”

Ronald Ressler, who also lives in Boca Raton, said he believes the rain will help the grass near his home. He said he’ll take some day of heavy rain over the weather in Michigan.

Following are rain totals in Palm Beach County from the National Weather Service:

Northwest Boca Raton equestrian: 2.45 inches
Jupiter: 2.41 inches
South-southwest Boynton Beach: 2.22 inches
West-southwest Boynton Beach: 2.17 inches
Royal Palm Beach: 2.02 inches
Northeast The Acreage: 2.01 inches.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Mega chop may clean up

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019