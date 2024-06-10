Flood watch starting at midnight through Wednesday ahead of tropical rains

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tropical moisture could bring heavy rainfall this week, prompting a flood watch for Palm Beach County starting at midnight Tuesday through Wednesday evening.

The flood watch also extends to Broward and Miami-Dade counties but not the Treasure Coast.

Forecasters said that the heavy rainfall could produce excessive runoff and may result in flooding of low-lying areas, areas with poor drainage and flood-prone locations.

WPTV A flood watch is in effect for Palm Beach County from Tuesday through Wednesday evening.

Enhanced tropical moisture is expected to pool across South Florida beginning on Tuesday. This will result in periods of heavy rain.

High rainfall rates and slow-moving storms will result in flooding concerns, especially in urban and poor drainage locations.

Rainfall totals from Tuesday morning through Wednesday evening are forecast to be 5-8 inches across Southwest Florida and the Lake Okeechobee region, and 2-5 inches over the east coast metro areas, with locally higher amounts possible.

Additional heavy rain is possible later in the week.