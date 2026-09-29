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'Firenado' caught on camera in Volusia County, Florida

A rare "firenado" was caught on camera in Central Florida on Monday.
'Firenado' caught on camera in Central Florida
A rare "firenado" was caught on camera in Volusia County, Florida, on Sept. 28, 2026.
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VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A rare "firenado" was caught on camera in Central Florida on Monday.

The event happened during a controlled burn in Volusia County.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 'Firenado' in Central Florida

'Firenado' caught on camera in Central Florida

The fire tornado swirled for about one minute before fizzling out, and didn't pose a threat to residents or property.

According to NOAA, a firenado occurs when intense heat from a fire causes air to rise rapidly. That, in turn, creates a vacuum effect that pulls in surrounding air and can result in a spinning updraft.

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