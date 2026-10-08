Delray Beach woman finds purpose as a WPTV Weather Spotter, from rainbows to tornadoes

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Julie Wallace Thomas of Delray Beach has been part of the WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters program since it began and a recent visit to the WPTV newsroom gave her a new appreciation for the role she plays.

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WPTV Weather Spotter: rainbows, tornadoes and making a difference

I connected with Thomas and gave her a tour of the station to learn more about what brought her to the team.

During the visit, Thomas learned that Weather Spotters have direct communication with the weather service and that their observations actively help the weather service do its job. She said finding that out was a turning point.

"I didn't know that," she said. "Knowing this now knows that helps me to understand that I can make a difference in other people's lives to confirm that there was a tornado in my neighborhood that it could make a difference means a lot to me."

Her passion for weather stretches back to her childhood.

"I've always loved the weather ever since a kid in science class when they're teaching us about the different kinds of clouds," Thomas said. "More recently, to be able to see on the radar what the weather is coming up."

As a spotter, Thomas has captured many memorable moments, from sunsets to stunning rainbow shots.

"The sunset shots, the rainbow shots. Our church goes out to Anchor Park in Delray for a beach baptism, and as my husband, the pastor of our church, took this man's wife out into the waters to baptize her, we were rewarded with this brilliant double rainbow," she said. "So, I got some great pictures."

Weather Spotters play an important role in the community no matter what weather is headed our way. You can sign up for the program here.