WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Not much rain around this morning. Staying quiet until the afternoon where ample moisture and a weak cold front will trigger numerous showers and a few thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected, the main impact being heavy rainfall that could lead to some flooding. We are in a level 1 marginal threat for excessive rainfall today and tomorrow.

Highs near 80, lows near 70.

Weekend looks unsettled with a trough movng in from the bahamas, the old dying frontal boundary and lots of tropical moisture we should hang onto high rain chances. Onshore wind will pick up again so boaters and beach go-ers beware. Highs near 80 and lows near 70.

Strong cold front will push through Monday night, turning windy and much colder for tuesday. Morning lows in the 50s, and highs may not break 70 in a lot of places under sunny skies.

Temps moderate by thanksgiving, staying very comfortable with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 60s.

So far Tuesday-Friday looks sunny and dry.

