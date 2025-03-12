Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Warmup with Lots of Sun, Even Hotter this Weekend

2 Locations TODAY.png
WPTV
2 Locations TODAY.png
JC_GRAF fronts.png
AM_5 Day High Trend.png
MON - TUE.png
Posted

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — After a chilly start, Wednesday's temperatures will moderate into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Calmer winds are back, too, with bright sunny skies throughout the day.

JC_GRAF fronts.png
High pressure moves right on top of our area and that's why the winds are much lighter today.

Thursday and Friday will be even warmer but the days remain pleasant, with highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s and comfortable humidity.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Friday may have a few more clouds around and a slight chance for an isolated shower.

AM_5 Day High Trend.png
The warming trend continues through the weekend with the hottest day on Sunday.

Hotter temperatures on tap for the weekend with more humidity and windy conditions. Afternoon highs topping the mid and upper 80s.

MON - TUE.png
A cold front is forecast to move in Monday with the chance for showers and storms.

Monday is the next chance for possible thunderstorms because of a cold front. More details on this forecast in the next couple of days so stay tuned.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
The Day The Sky Turned, generic

WPTV takes a look back at historic tornado outbreak
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Refraction action! Then groundswell this week

James Wieland