Warmup with Lots of Sun, Even Hotter this Weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — After a chilly start, Wednesday's temperatures will moderate into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Calmer winds are back, too, with bright sunny skies throughout the day.

WPTV High pressure moves right on top of our area and that's why the winds are much lighter today.

Thursday and Friday will be even warmer but the days remain pleasant, with highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s and comfortable humidity.

Friday may have a few more clouds around and a slight chance for an isolated shower.

WPTV The warming trend continues through the weekend with the hottest day on Sunday.

Hotter temperatures on tap for the weekend with more humidity and windy conditions. Afternoon highs topping the mid and upper 80s.

WPTV A cold front is forecast to move in Monday with the chance for showers and storms.

Monday is the next chance for possible thunderstorms because of a cold front. More details on this forecast in the next couple of days so stay tuned.