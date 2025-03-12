Warmup with Lots of Sun, Even Hotter this Weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — After a chilly start, Wednesday's temperatures will moderate into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.
Calmer winds are back, too, with bright sunny skies throughout the day.
Thursday and Friday will be even warmer but the days remain pleasant, with highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s and comfortable humidity.
Friday may have a few more clouds around and a slight chance for an isolated shower.
Hotter temperatures on tap for the weekend with more humidity and windy conditions. Afternoon highs topping the mid and upper 80s.
Monday is the next chance for possible thunderstorms because of a cold front. More details on this forecast in the next couple of days so stay tuned.