Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Warming up this week and windy

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of Jan. 22, 2024.
WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, Jan. 22, 2024.jpg
Posted at 5:48 AM, Jan 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-22 05:48:46-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A warmer start to the day across South Florida on Monday.

Temperatures this morning are roughly 15 degrees warmer compared to yesterday morning.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

The winds over the next seven days will be out of the east-southeast, and as a result, each and every day it will get warmer and warmer.

However, the onshore winds will bring in lots of clouds and the occasional spotty rain shower.

But those winds will be very active. We're going to have winds of 25 miles an hour through the middle of the week.

By the end of the week, we do start to see a bit more sunshine. We're partly sunny at that point.

Temperatures will be on the warmer side by that point, and it will be a bit muggy with temperatures around 80 degrees.

Still fairly quiet as we head into the weekend.

Our next front will sweep through on Monday, and it looks like that's going to usher in some pretty cool air.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Long run of windchop coming

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019