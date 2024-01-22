Warming up this week and windy

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A warmer start to the day across South Florida on Monday.

Temperatures this morning are roughly 15 degrees warmer compared to yesterday morning.

The winds over the next seven days will be out of the east-southeast, and as a result, each and every day it will get warmer and warmer.

However, the onshore winds will bring in lots of clouds and the occasional spotty rain shower.

But those winds will be very active. We're going to have winds of 25 miles an hour through the middle of the week.

By the end of the week, we do start to see a bit more sunshine. We're partly sunny at that point.

Temperatures will be on the warmer side by that point, and it will be a bit muggy with temperatures around 80 degrees.

Still fairly quiet as we head into the weekend.

Our next front will sweep through on Monday, and it looks like that's going to usher in some pretty cool air.