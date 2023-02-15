Warming trend continues rest of the week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Wednesday is kicking off with a warmer morning as temperatures start in the upper 50s and 60s across the area.

This warm-up continues in the mainly dry weather pattern. Wednesday afternoon highs will top the upper 70s and low 80s, low to mid 80s on Thursday afternoon, and near-record highs by Friday.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Friday will be the hottest and most humid day of the week with highs in the upper 80s in the Palm Beaches.

Winds will turn southerly Friday, which is why it will be very warm and humid as the next cold front approaches from the west.

Morning lows in the mid and upper 60s through the weekend with only a slight cooldown on Saturday after the weak front. Saturday's high temperatures will be in the mid 70s with less humidity and a passing shower.

Then warming back close to the low 80s on Sunday with spotty showers.

The low 80s are expected on President's Day on Monday with an isolated shower.