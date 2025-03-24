Warmer today, some rain chances this week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Monday temps will be on the rise with highs in the mid 80s. Humidity is coming up too. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy and rain chances stay slim for now.

Tuesday will also be warm, with highs in the low-mid 80s. We will start off with some sun but then some showers and storms will fire up in the mid-afternoon through the evening hours producing much needed rains for the area.

Wednesday partly sunny in the morning with a few showers or even a thunderstorm possible. Highs in the low 80s.

A cold front will move south Wednesday and temps will cool some. Humidity will drop and wind will pick up also for the end of the week. Highs near 80, lows in the mid 60s.

An early look at the weekend is showing partly sunny skies, a bit breezy with a few passing showers. Highs in the low 80s.