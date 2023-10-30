Warmer and more humid for Halloween

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Seasonable temperatures when it comes to afternoon highs this Monday, then a slight warm up ahead of a cold front.

Monday afternoon temperatures top the mid 80s with less breezy conditions and a stray coastal shower.

Tuesday and Wednesday are forecast to warm up to the upper 80s and it will feel more humid. This is happening ahead of a cold front. Also, a chance for spotty showers is in the works for both days as moisture increases.

A cold front will pass through later Wednesday, and by Wednesday night, the air will feel slightly cooler, and it will get windy again.

Windy conditions return by the end of the week with highs in the upper 70s or near 80.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

In the tropics, a small area of low pressure now east of the Bahamas has a low chance to form. It will turn northeast by Tuesday, moving farther away from the Bahamas.

A disturbance in the eastern Caribbean Sea will track westward toward Central America. Some development is possible, and it could be a depression by late week.