Warm week ahead with some storms possible

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Our unsettled weather pattern continues Monday with the combination of a frontal boundary to our north and a sustained south-southeasterly flow around the western edge of high pressure in the Atlantic.

This will keep us warm and humid on Monday with highs in the low 80s and dewpoints near 70 degrees.

Models are showing most of Monday dry with the best chance of rain and possible storms between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Storms should stay below severe limits on Monday as an upper level disturbance moves east across the Bahamas and out of the region.

Tuesday will have a 20% of showers and storms, with rain chances jumping to 60% on Wednesday as a surface low develops near the stalled boundary to our north, which finally makes a little southward progress.

Highest coverage of rain on Wednesday will be across northern zones, with a slightly higher chance of storms across southeast Palm Beach County. Right now, we are not in a threat of severe weather for Wednesday.

A few lingering showers/storms possible Thursday before we dry out Friday and Saturday.

Look for very warm temperatures late week into Saturday ahead of our next approaching front.

A high risk of rip currents is in effect for our local beaches.