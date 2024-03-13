Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Warm Wednesday, even hotter this weekend

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of March 13, 2024.
WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, March 13, 2024.png
Posted at 5:49 AM, Mar 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-13 05:49:09-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — High and dry weather pattern this week.

A high pressure system is locked in over the Atlantic Ocean and Florida. This will keep rain chances at a minimum throughout the work week.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

A mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with afternoon high temperatures hitting the low 80s.

Each and every day this week will get warmer as the dry pattern continues, but humidity will be going up this weekend.

Close to the mid 80s by Friday, then the upper 80s for St. Patrick's Day weekend.

Our next cold front arrives later Monday with the possible return of showers early next week and a nice cooldown.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Small/flat this week

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019