Warm Wednesday, even hotter this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — High and dry weather pattern this week.

A high pressure system is locked in over the Atlantic Ocean and Florida. This will keep rain chances at a minimum throughout the work week.

A mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with afternoon high temperatures hitting the low 80s.

Each and every day this week will get warmer as the dry pattern continues, but humidity will be going up this weekend.

Close to the mid 80s by Friday, then the upper 80s for St. Patrick's Day weekend.

Our next cold front arrives later Monday with the possible return of showers early next week and a nice cooldown.