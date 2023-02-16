Warm Thursday, near-record heat possible Friday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A warmer start for Thursday with morning temperatures in the 70s and 60s inland. Then mostly to partly sunny skies during Thursday afternoon as temperatures reach the low 80s.

Friday will be the hottest and most humid day of the week with highs in the mid and possibly the upper 80s.

Winds will turn southerly Friday, which is why it will be very warm and humid as the next cold front approaches from the west.

When it comes to the wind, expect breezy conditions on Thursday and Friday.

Morning lows in the mid and upper 60s through the weekend with only a slight cooldown on Saturday after the weak front passes through. This cool front moves through our area late on Friday night.

Saturday's high temperatures will be in the mid 70s with less humidity, but plenty of clouds stick around with the slight chance of a few showers. Then warming back close to the low 80s on Sunday with spotty showers.

The low 80s are expected on President's Day on Monday with isolated showers. Even hotter by mid-week with highs in the mid and upper 80s.