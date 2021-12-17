Warm through the weekend then a cold front moves in

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Mild out there this morning under clear skies, temps in the 60s and 70s.

Warm through the weekend then a cold front moves through late Tuesday to cool us down mid-late next week. Models have been trending cooler.

Mostly sunny today with highs in the low/mid 80s and a bit breezy.

Tonight clouds on the increase and a few showers possible.

Saturday partly sunny with a few showers around. highs again warm, in the low/mid 80s and a bit more humidity.

Sunday partly sunny-mostly cloudy with scattered showers and maybe a storm. Highs in the low 80s.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Monday partly sunny with a few showers, highs continued warm in the low/mid 80s.

Tuesday scattered showers and storms. Highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday-Thursday, clearing breezy and cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.