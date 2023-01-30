Warm pattern this week, rain chances remain low

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — High pressure remains in control and is keeping any rain or fronts from entering the area.

As rain chances stay low this week, more sunshine is expected and will heat temperatures into the 80s.

Mid 80s are possible by Thursday. Even overnight lows will be on the mild side, only dropping to the low 70s.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Mostly to partly sunny skies expected for Monday afternoon with highs topping 82 degrees.

Next cold front arrives on Friday, so there will be a slight cooldown for next weekend.

As that front moves in late Friday, that will be the best chance to get rain in the week.