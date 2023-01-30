Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Warm pattern this week, rain chances remain low

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of Jan. 30, 2023
WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, Jan. 30, 2023.jpg
Posted at 6:23 AM, Jan 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-30 06:23:02-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — High pressure remains in control and is keeping any rain or fronts from entering the area.

As rain chances stay low this week, more sunshine is expected and will heat temperatures into the 80s.

Mid 80s are possible by Thursday. Even overnight lows will be on the mild side, only dropping to the low 70s.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Mostly to partly sunny skies expected for Monday afternoon with highs topping 82 degrees.

Next cold front arrives on Friday, so there will be a slight cooldown for next weekend.

As that front moves in late Friday, that will be the best chance to get rain in the week.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Weekend winchop bulding in

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019