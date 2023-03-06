Warm Monday with a few showers possible

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It is a warm morning on Monday with temperatures in the low 70s to kick off the new week.

Monday morning is mild and areas of fog are possible. Then a partly sunny afternoon with a few pop-up showers are possible, but it will not be a washout.

A weak cool front is expected to pass through by mid-week, which will bring less humid and breezy conditions by Thursday. Then staying dry through the end of week.

Another cold front is in the forecast to pass the area on Saturday. This will bring the chance for just a few showers this weekend and a slight cooldown by Sunday.

Highs this week will top the mid 80s Monday through Wednesday, then low 80s during the end of the week while overnight lows fall into the mild upper 60s and low 70s.