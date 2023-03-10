Warm Friday, but weekend cold front could bring spotty showers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A cool start to Friday, but then warming up fast. Mid 80s are back for Friday's afternoon temperatures.

Clouds will increase late afternoon Friday with spotty showers arriving Friday evening or night.

This is happening as another cold front approaches the area on Saturday. Spotty showers are possible in the afternoon on Saturday then clearing skies.

It will be a bit more humid on Saturday ahead of the front with highs in the low 80s, followed by a cooler morning on Sunday with lows in the lower 60s.

Afternoon highs on Sunday in the low 80s with sunshine and low humidity.

Looking ahead, another cold front for the following week could bring much-needed showers late Monday and early part of Tuesday.

Then a chilly blast arrives behind the front by mid-week with below average temps. Temperatures will dip into the 50s by Wednesday morning and highs in the low to mid 70s.

Also, a friendly reminder that Daylight Saving Time happens this Sunday, March 12 at 2 a.m. So remember to push clocks one hour forward Saturday night before bed.