Warm and sunny weather, above average temperatures this weekend

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of Feb. 8, 2024.
Posted at 5:48 AM, Feb 08, 2024
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — High pressure is in control, giving us little chance for rain with lots of sun and warmer weather over the next few days.

Thursday afternoon will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid 70s.

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, Feb. 8, 2024.

A warmer and pleasant weather pattern will last through the weekend with highs in the upper 70s by Saturday, then the low 80s on Sunday.

The morning lows are also warmer with the 60s the next few mornings instead of the chilly 50s.

Although high temperatures on Sunday and Monday will be in the low 80s, this will not break records or even get close as record highs are much hotter, around 89 degrees.

Our next cold front is forecast to arrive early next week.

