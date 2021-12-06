WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Starting the week with a Dense Fog Advisory along the Treasure Coast and back into the lake. Visibilities down to a mile or so. It runs through 9 a.m.

Showers are in the forecast for today. We have showers to our south and they are heading our way. About a 40% chance. They should stick around through late afternoon and then start to push offshore.

Partly sunny skies otherwise with highs in the low 80's.

A warm and muggy week ahead. Winds will be generally out of the SE. This will bring warm and muggy air.

Highs will be running a few degrees above average. High pressure will be in control so most of the week is dry.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

As we wrap up the weekend, a front will push across the region. It will move through later Sunday.

The front could have a few showers with it, but once it clears, cooler and less humid air returns, but it will be breezy as we start next week!

