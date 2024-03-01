Warm and humid weekend, storms possible Sunday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A stalled front will bring passing showers to our area on Friday, mainly early in the day.

Very muggy and warm conditions with high temperatures in the low 80s on Friday afternoon.

Highs will top in the upper 70s and low 80s, while overnight lows will range from the mid to upper 60s each afternoon through next week. That includes the weekend.

For now, rain chances are still at a minimum, calling for just stray light showers or drizzles on Friday and Saturday. Then a batch of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico could trigger a few storms on Sunday, especially early in the morning.

The warm pattern will remain through early next week with the chance for passing showers. The low 80s for afternoon highs are here to stay for the time being.