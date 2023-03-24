Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Warm and humid weekend in store

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of March 24, 2023
WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, March 24, 2023.png
Posted at 5:45 AM, Mar 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-24 05:49:32-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A warm and breezy Friday and staying dry. Mid 80s this Friday afternoon.

Overnight lows are also warming and barely dipping into the 60s the next few nights.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

More summer-like weather in store for the weekend with upper 80s by Saturday and a warm, humid southwest wind.

There is a slight chance for showers on Saturday and Sunday after some daytime heating in the late afternoon or evening hours.

Despite the chance for late-day showers, it's still a nice weekend for spring breakers.

Highs will remain very warm in the mid to upper 80s, and overnight lows will be in the low 70s through Tuesday.

Passing showers for Tuesday thanks to an approaching front.

That cold front is forecast to sweep through our area Wednesday morning with a minimal but nice cooldown, bringing temperatures back to normal, in the low 80s.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Swell picking up mid week

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019