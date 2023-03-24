Warm and humid weekend in store

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A warm and breezy Friday and staying dry. Mid 80s this Friday afternoon.

Overnight lows are also warming and barely dipping into the 60s the next few nights.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

More summer-like weather in store for the weekend with upper 80s by Saturday and a warm, humid southwest wind.

There is a slight chance for showers on Saturday and Sunday after some daytime heating in the late afternoon or evening hours.

Despite the chance for late-day showers, it's still a nice weekend for spring breakers.

Highs will remain very warm in the mid to upper 80s, and overnight lows will be in the low 70s through Tuesday.

Passing showers for Tuesday thanks to an approaching front.

That cold front is forecast to sweep through our area Wednesday morning with a minimal but nice cooldown, bringing temperatures back to normal, in the low 80s.