Warm and breezy Wednesday, showers return this weekend

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of April 5, 2023.
Posted at 5:42 AM, Apr 05, 2023
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Very warm start to Wednesday with low temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

It will turn out to be another very warm day. High temperatures on Wednesday afternoon will top the upper 80s and near 90-degree weather.

Breezy and lower rain chances starting Wednesday and lasting through Friday. High temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and warm overnight lows in the low 70s for the rest of the week.

Rain chances will go up again for the weekend with possible stormy weather on Saturday and Sunday due to a slow-moving cold front.

For Easter Sunday, rain is likely.

Slightly cooler temperatures for early next week with windy conditions.

